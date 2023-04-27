OMAHA -- A Macy, Nebraska, man has pleaded not guilty of shooing another man in the pinky.

Dante Stabler, 22, waived his personal appearance for arraignment and filed a written plea Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Omaha to single counts of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm and using, carrying or possessing a firearm during a violent crime.

According to court documents, the victim confronted Stabler on Feb. 22 in Macy about his stolen vehicle. Stabler is accused of firing a shot from a pistol into the pavement. The victim then charged Stabler and grabbed the pistol. When the victim grabbed the gun, Stabler fired a second shot, striking the victim's finger.

While the victim was at the hospital in Winnebago, a nurse notified the FBI of the shooting, and the FBI began an investigation.