Macy man pleads not guilty to assaulting woman

Samuel Dick, 31, entered his plea Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to charges of assault of an intimate partner by strangulation and assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm.

According to court documents, Dick entered the woman's Macy home on Oct. 20 to retrieve clothing he had left there, began yelling at her then punched her in the head once before grabbing her by the neck with both hands and choking her while banging her head against a door. He temporarily released her, then resumed choking her again before releasing her.