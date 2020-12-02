 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Macy man pleads not guilty to assaulting woman
View Comments

Macy man pleads not guilty to assaulting woman

{{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA -- A Macy, Nebraska, man has pleaded not guilty to strangling a woman and hitting her with a shoe.

Samuel Dick, 31, entered his plea Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to charges of assault of an intimate partner by strangulation and assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm.

According to court documents, Dick entered the woman's Macy home on Oct. 20 to retrieve clothing he had left there, began yelling at her then punched her in the head once before grabbing her by the neck with both hands and choking her while banging her head against a door. He temporarily released her, then resumed choking her again before releasing her.

Dick also is charged with hitting the woman in the face with a shoe on Oct. 9.

Macy man charged with assaulting woman
Winnebago man pleads not guilty to sexual assault
Man wanted in Sioux City shooting now in custody
Teenagers charged in Sioux City burglary, robbery
Judge's gavel in a courtroom, stack of law books
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller talks fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News