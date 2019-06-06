OMAHA -- A Macy, Nebraska, man has pleaded not guilty to domestic abuse charges and possession of ammunition.
Antonio Bertucci, 28, entered his pleas Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Omaha to charges of felon in possession of ammunition, possession of ammunition after a conviction of domestic violence and domestic assault by a habitual offender.
According to court documents, Bertucci, who has at least five previous domestic abuse convictions, assaulted a woman on Feb. 2 in Macy. He was also in possession of nearly 40 rounds of ammunition. Because of his prior convictions, he was prohibited from possessing ammunition.