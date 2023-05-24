OMAHA -- A Macy, Nebraska, man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on gun and drug charges.

Terrence Sherman, 37, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Omaha to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, officers on Aug. 20, 2021, stopped a vehicle in Macy in which Sherman and co-defendant Collin Parker were riding. Officers found 123 grams of methamphetamine, scales, baggies and a 12-gauge shotgun.

Parker, 29, of Walthill, pleaded guilty of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and was sentenced in April to more than nine years in prison.