 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Macy man sentenced to federal prison for assault
0 Comments

Macy man sentenced to federal prison for assault

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA -- A Macy, Nebraska, man was sentenced Friday to nine years in federal prison for a June 2020 assault in which he broke a woman's jaw.

In April, a jury in U.S. District Court in Omaha found Taylor Grant, 34, guilty of assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

A police officer found the victim walking in a road in Macy. The woman was nearly unrecognizable because of facial swelling and the severity of her injuries, which included a broken jaw that required surgery.

The woman reported that Grant had assaulted her the previous night and would not let her leave.

Stock crime court gavel judge

Courtroom gavel and law books
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US defense chief hosts Ghani for talks at Pentagon

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News