Macy man sentenced to federal prison for assault

OMAHA -- A Macy, Nebraska, man was sentenced Friday to nine years in federal prison for a June 2020 assault in which he broke a woman's jaw.
In April, a jury in U.S. District Court in Omaha found Taylor Grant, 34, guilty of assault resulting in serious bodily injury.
A police officer found the victim walking in a road in Macy. The woman was nearly unrecognizable because of facial swelling and the severity of her injuries, which included a broken jaw that required surgery.
The woman reported that Grant had assaulted her the previous night and would not let her leave.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
