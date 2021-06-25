Macy man sentenced to federal prison for assault

OMAHA -- A Macy, Nebraska, man was sentenced Friday to nine years in federal prison for a June 2020 assault in which he broke a woman's jaw.

In April, a jury in U.S. District Court in Omaha found Taylor Grant, 34, guilty of assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

A police officer found the victim walking in a road in Macy. The woman was nearly unrecognizable because of facial swelling and the severity of her injuries, which included a broken jaw that required surgery.

The woman reported that Grant had assaulted her the previous night and would not let her leave.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.