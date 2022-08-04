 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Macy man sentenced to federal prison for assaulting officer

OMAHA -- A Macy, Nebraska, man who assaulted a police officer was sentenced Wednesday to 37 months in federal prison.

Patrick Walker, 56, pleaded guilty in May in U.S. District Court in Omaha to assault on an officer causing bodily injury. A charge of assault causing serious bodily injury was dismissed. Walker will serve three years on supervised release after completing his prison sentence.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the officer responded to a call about a man inside a home on Oct. 30. After entering the residence and encountering Walker, the officer ordered him to leave. Walker tackled the officer and slammed his head to the floor, causing head trauma and a laceration.

Courtroom gavel and law books

