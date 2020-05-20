Macy man sentenced to federal prison for domestic assault

OMAHA -- A Macy, Nebraska, man was sentenced Wednesday to more than four years in federal prison for domestic assault.
Antonio Bertucci, 29, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Omaha to 57 months in prison on one count of domestic assault by a habitual offender. He pleaded guilty in December.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Bertucci slapped a woman in the face and pulled her by the arm on Feb. 2, 2019, in Macy. Bertucci had five previous domestic assault convictions, three of them involving the woman in the most recent case.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.