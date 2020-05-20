You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Macy man sentenced to federal prison for domestic assault
View Comments

Macy man sentenced to federal prison for domestic assault

{{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA -- A Macy, Nebraska, man was sentenced Wednesday to more than four years in federal prison for domestic assault.

Antonio Bertucci, 29, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Omaha to 57 months in prison on one count of domestic assault by a habitual offender. He pleaded guilty in December.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Bertucci slapped a woman in the face and pulled her by the arm on Feb. 2, 2019, in Macy. Bertucci had five previous domestic assault convictions, three of them involving the woman in the most recent case.

  

Stock crime court gavel judge

Courtroom gavel and law books
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News