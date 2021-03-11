 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Macy man sentenced to federal prison for domestic assault
View Comments

Macy man sentenced to federal prison for domestic assault

{{featured_button_text}}

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

OMAHA -- A Macy, Nebraska, man was sentenced Wednesday to two years in federal prison for assaulting a woman.

Victor Tyndall, 30, had pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Omaha to domestic assault resulting in substantial bodily injury. He must serve a three-year term of supervised release upon completing his prison sentence.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Tyndall became irate with the victim on June 30 while he was driving with her west of Macy and began driving at extreme speeds. The victim reached over and shifted the vehicle into park. Tyndall then began choking the victim, and when she got out of the vehicle, he punched her, causing her to fall to the ground. Tyndall continued to punch the victim while she was attempting to crawl away.

Courtroom gavel and law books

Courtroom gavel and law books
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories March 11 A

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

How to prevent theft from your vehicle

How to prevent theft from your vehicle

  • Updated

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News