Macy man sentenced to federal prison for domestic assault

OMAHA -- A Macy, Nebraska, man was sentenced Wednesday to two years in federal prison for assaulting a woman.
Victor Tyndall, 30, had pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Omaha to domestic assault resulting in substantial bodily injury. He must serve a three-year term of supervised release upon completing his prison sentence.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Tyndall became irate with the victim on June 30 while he was driving with her west of Macy and began driving at extreme speeds. The victim reached over and shifted the vehicle into park. Tyndall then began choking the victim, and when she got out of the vehicle, he punched her, causing her to fall to the ground. Tyndall continued to punch the victim while she was attempting to crawl away.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
