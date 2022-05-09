 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Macy man sentenced to federal prison for illegal gun possession

OMAHA -- A Macy, Nebraska, man has been sentenced to more than five years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm.

Allen Webster, 42, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Omaha to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced Friday to 70 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Webster sold a handgun to a confidential informant on July 5, 2019. Because of a previous felony conviction, Webster was prohibited from possessing firearms.

Webster was sentenced in September in Douglas County District Court in Omaha to five-eight years in prison for theft by receiving stolen property. After his release from state prison on that charge, he will begin serving his federal prison sentence.

Court stock
