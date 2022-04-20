Macy man sentenced to federal prison for robbery

Andres Runningshield, 20, must serve three years on supervised release after completing his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Omaha Nation officers responded to a fight at a Macy home in March 2021. Officers contacted the victims, who said they had given Runningshield and Tariq Thomas a ride from Sioux City to Macy. When they arrived in Macy, Runningshield and Thomas assaulted them and robbed them at knifepoint, taking a cell phone and the keys to the vehicle. Witnesses identified Runningshied and Thomas as the robbers.