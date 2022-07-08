 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Macy man sentenced to federal prison for robbery

OMAHA -- A Macy, Nebraska, man was sentenced Thursday to more than three years in federal prison for robbery.

Tariq Thomas, 20, had pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Omaha to two counts of robbery. He was sentenced to 42 months in prison. He will serve three years' supervised release after completing his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Omaha Nation officers responded to a fight at a Macy home in March 2021. Officers contacted the victims, who said they had given Thomas and Andres Runningshield a ride from Sioux City to Macy. When they arrived in Macy, Runningshield and Thomas assaulted them and robbed them at knifepoint, taking a cell phone and the keys to the vehicle. Witnesses identified Runningshied and Thomas as the robbers.

Runningshield, 20, was sentenced in April to five years in prison.

