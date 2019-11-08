Macy man sentenced to federal prison for robbery

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Freemont approached the woman on July 14, 2018, in the parking lot outside the Carl T. Curtis Medical Center in Macy, told her he had a gun and demanded money. After she did not immediately give him money, Freemont reached into his waistband. The woman believed Freemont was pulling out a gun and gave him $20 before he fled. Freemont later admitted to law enforcement officers that he committed the robbery and did not have a firearm.