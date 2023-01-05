Macy man sentenced to federal prison for sexual assaulting girl

OMAHA -- A Macy, Nebraska, man has been sentenced to more than six years in federal prison for sexually assaulting a girl.

Talis Dale, 23, pleaded guilty in September to one count of sexual abuse of a minor. He was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Omaha to 78 months in prison. He will serve six years on supervised release after completing his prison sentence.

Dale entered the girl's bedroom in her Macy home during the early morning hours of May 3, 2021, and began touching her, stopping after becoming concerned that she was loudly demanding that he leave her room.

The girl, listed as age 12-16, fell asleep, and told investigators that she woke up later in the night to find Dale on top of her. The girl said her underwear had been removed and that Dale began to have sexual intercourse with her. When the girl asked what he was doing, Dale stopped. The girl pushed Dale off of her, told him to leave, and he did, court documents said.