Macy man sentenced to prison for habitual domestic abuse
OMAHA -- A Macy, Nebraska, habitual domestic abuser was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison.

Clayton Bertucci, 32, was sentenced to 60 months, the maximum statutory sentence, for one count of domestic assault by a habitual offender.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Bertucci and the victim had a domestic dispute on Dec. 22, 2018. After the woman left the residence, Bertucci pursued her, then hit her in the back of the head, knocking her to the ground. He continued to hit and kick the victim, who was pregnant at the time, while she was on the ground.

Bertucci had prior domestic abuse convictions involving the same victim in 2017 and 2018.

Judge's gavel in a courtroom, stack of law books
