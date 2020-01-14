Macy man sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting minor

Dale Grant, 31, had pleaded guilty in October in U.S. District Court in Omaha to one count of sexual abuse of a minor.

Grant sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl who was babysitting his children in July 2018. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Grant was intoxicated when he returned home and assaulted the girl, who had laid down to sleep. Grant initially denied the assault, but later admitted to the sexual contact after being confronted with DNA evidence.