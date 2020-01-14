You are the owner of this article.
Macy man sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting minor
Macy man sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting minor

OMAHA -- A Macy, Nebraska, man was sentenced Monday to four years in federal prison for sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

Dale Grant, 31, had pleaded guilty in October in U.S. District Court in Omaha to one count of sexual abuse of a minor.

Grant sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl who was babysitting his children in July 2018. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Grant was intoxicated when he returned home and assaulted the girl, who had laid down to sleep. Grant initially denied the assault, but later admitted to the sexual contact after being confronted with DNA evidence.

After his release from prison, Grant will be required to register as a sex offender.

