Macy man sentenced to time served and placed on supervised release for strangling woman

OMAHA -- A Macy, Nebraska, man who strangled a woman during an assault at her home will serve time on supervised release.

Samuel Dick, 32, was sentenced Friday to time served and placed on supervised release for three years. He pleaded guilty in November in U.S. District Court in Omaha to one count of assault of an intimate partner by strangulation.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Dick entered the woman's Macy home on Oct. 20, 2020, to retrieve clothing he had left there, began yelling at her then punched her in the head once before grabbing her by the neck with both hands and choking her while banging her head against a door. He temporarily released her, then resumed choking her again before releasing her.

Dick also had been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm for an Oct. 9, 2020, incident in which he was accused of hitting the woman in the face with a shoe. That charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

