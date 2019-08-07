OMAHA -- A Macy, Nebraska, man was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison Tuesday for sexually assaulting a woman on the Omaha Reservation.
Dalton Webster, 27, was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Omaha to 121 months in prison on one count of aggravated sexual abuse.
Continue reading your article with a digital subscription.
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
Thanks for reading.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Webster physically assaulted the woman on Aug. 18, causing a non-displaced nasal fracture with extensive soft-tissue swelling. Webster then sexually assaulted the woman while threatening to kill her.
+16
+16
+16
+16
+16
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local public safety news.