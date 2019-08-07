{{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA -- A Macy, Nebraska, man was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison Tuesday for sexually assaulting a woman on the Omaha Reservation.

Dalton Webster, 27, was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Omaha to 121 months in prison on one count of aggravated sexual abuse.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Webster physically assaulted the woman on Aug. 18, causing a non-displaced nasal fracture with extensive soft-tissue swelling. Webster then sexually assaulted the woman while threatening to kill her.

Gallery: Arrests booked into the Woodbury County Jail this week

+16 
+16 
Mathew Aguilar
+16 
+16 
Oscar Barrientos-Cale
+16 
+16 
Tyler Hugh Clark
+16 
+16 
Alfred Lee Dunigan
+16 
+16 
Firaol Girma Jibril

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments