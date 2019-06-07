OMAHA -- A federal jury on Thursday acquitted two Macy, Nebraska, men of an assault in which another man was seriously injured.
The jury found Alyas Bertucci, 18, and Dajuan Parker, 20, not guilty of assault in Indian country resulting in serious bodily injury. The trial began Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Omaha.
The two had been charged with taking part in an Aug. 18 assault of Herbert Morris, 67 at the time, at a Macy home. The two, along with Taylor Morris, were accused of kicking and stomping on Herbert Morris after Taylor Morris had pushed him to the ground.
According to court documents, Taylor Morris, Bertucci and Parker were fighting with Devontae Lasley in the front yard when Herbert Morris, who is Lasley's grandfather, intervened.
Herbert Morris suffered serious head and brain injuries and was hospitalized in the intensive care unit at a Sioux City hospital before being transferred to an Omaha rehabilitation facility, court documents said.
Taylor Morris, 20, of Macy, pleaded guilty last month to assault in Indian country resulting in serious bodily injury. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 5.