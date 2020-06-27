Macy, Neb. couple sentenced to six years prison for locking foster son in basement utility room

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA -- A Macy, Nebraska husband and wife were sentenced Friday in federal court in Omaha to six years' imprisonment on child abuse charges after a foster child in their care was found living in a locked basement room, unable to leave even to use the bathroom.

39-year-old Charles Neil Parker and 36-year-old Krista Parker were sentenced by Judge Robert F. Rossiter to 72-month terms, plus 18 months' supervised release, according to a press release from the office of U.S. Attorney Joseph P. Kelly.

In March, Krista Parker pleaded guilty to three counts of child abuse while Charles Parker pleaded guilty to two counts of child abuse.

On Sept. 15, 2018, officers were called to a residence in Macy, where a party guest had reported that a child was locked in the basement. Officers found the then-nine-year-old boy locked in a basement utility room.

The utility room to the door was locked by a latch and had a contact alarm system that sounded when the door was opened; there were no windows or ventilation in the room, and the boy slept in urine-soaked blankets on the concrete floor.

The walls and floor were soiled with urine and feces, and tally marks and stick-figure drawings had been scrawled on the walls. The inside of the door had been clawed at from the inside.