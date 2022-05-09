 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Macy woman hit with six-plus years in federal prison for drug, gun charges

OMAHA -- A Macy, Nebraska, woman has been sentenced to more than six years in federal prison on drug and gun charges.

Teriona Freemont, 25, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Omaha to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and being an unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm. She was sentenced Friday to 76 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Freemont, Pablo Leyva and Chrystian Townsley were stopped in Arizona on March 8, 2020, while traveling to Mexico to obtain drugs. Officers seized a rifle the three had in their truck.

After the traffic stop, the three proceeded to Mexico, where they left the truck and re-entered the United States on foot. Another person drove to Arizona, picked them up and they began traveling back to Nebraska. They were stopped in Liberal, Kansas, on March 14, 2020, and an officer found five packages containing about 4 pounds of methamphetamine and 65 fentanyl pills.

Leyva and Townsley were previously sentenced to 20 and 15 years in prison, respectively.

