SIOUX CITY -- A Macy, Nebraska, woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for her role in a Sioux City carjacking.
Alisia Rangel-McCauley, 23, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree robbery, which was reduced from first-degree robbery as part of a plea agreement. She must serve at least five years of her sentence before she's eligible for parole. Charges of first-degree theft and assault while participating in a felony were dismissed as part of her plea agreement.
Rangel-McCauley parked behind the female victim in a parking lot in the 1300 block of Hamilton Boulevard on May 27, 2017, and blocked her from leaving. After the victim called 911, Rangel-McCauley's boyfriend, Eagleboy Freemont, reached into the car and tried to take the car keys while pointing a knife at the woman and threatening to stab her.
The woman fled from her car and left the keys inside it. Freemont drove away with her car, followed by Rangel-McCauley in a second vehicle.
Rangel-McCauley was arrested in Nebraska in possession of the victim's cellphone and wallet and was later sentenced to two years in prison in Nebraska. She was released in May.
Freemont was sentenced in Dakota County to up to seven years in prison for charges related to the chase. He was sentenced in October 2018 in Woodbury County to 20 years in prison on burglary and theft charges.