Man, 20, charged with having sex with 15-year-old girl

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man convicted last year of stealing a gun was arrested Tuesday and charged with having sex with a 15-year-old girl.

Jonathan Klein, 20, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a charge of third-degree sexual abuse.

According to court documents, during a May 18 meeting with Klein, his probation officer noticed suspicious photos of a younger girl on Klein's phone. Klein told the probation officer the girl was his girlfriend. A subsequent investigation determined the girl was 15, and during an interview with police, Klein admitted he was having a sexual relationship with her. Several nude photos of the girl were found on Klein's two cellphones.

Klein had been on probation since October, when he was convicted of trafficking stolen weapons in a case in which he stole a handgun and gave it to another person. Prosecutors had filed several probation violations against him since his sentencing.

District Judge Jeffrey Poulson on Tuesday revoked Klein's probation and ordered him to serve the five-year prison sentence on the firearm charge.

