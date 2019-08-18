{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A man is facing aggravated misdemeanor charges after he reportedly broke into an unlocked vehicle in the Morningside neighborhood and stole a credit card, which he proceeded to use at a grocery store. 

According to criminal complaints filed on Friday, 30-year-old Samson Hailu Hawku, listed as a transient, burglarized an unlocked, parked vehicle at the 1600 block of S. Magnolia Street at around 5 a.m. Aug. 6. The vehicle's owner discovered the burglary later that morning. 

After retrieving a credit card from the vehicle, Hawku went to Hy-Vee on Gordon Drive, purchasing $70.47 in goods with the stolen card. Surveillance footage at the store showed him using the credit card to make the purchase. 

Hawku faces charges of unauthorized credit card use, under $1,500, and third-degree burglary to a motor vehicle, both aggravated misdemeanors. He was held in the Woodbury County Jail on $2,000 bond. 

