Man accused of fatally stabbing mother in Sioux City apartment

SIOUX CITY -- A disturbance inside a Sioux City apartment Tuesday evening resulted in the stabbing death of a Sioux City woman by her son, police said Wednesday.

Paul Belk, 30, of Beaufort, South Carolina, is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $500,000 bond on charges of first-degree murder and willful injury.

A Sioux City Police Department news release said that Paul Belk fatally stabbed his mother, Lisa Belk, 55, at approximately 6 p.m. in an apartment at 3811 Peters Ave. in Sioux City's Morningside neighborhood. Also stabbed was Belk's 28-year-old sister, whose name police have yet to release. The sister was treated for her injuries at MercyOne Medical Center and released.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances of the stabbing.

Officers responding to the disturbance call found both victims with stab wounds.

A search of Iowa court records shows Paul Belk has no violent criminal record in the state. According to online court records, he has five convictions in Woodbury County, all more than 10 years ago. He was convicted of operating while intoxicated in 2007 and had misdemeanor theft convictions in 2007 and 2008. His other offenses were for driving while his license was barred.

