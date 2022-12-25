Man accused of May 24 shooting in Davenport now awaiting sentencing

A man accused of a May shooting at Davenport’s Castlewood Apartments awaits sentencing after accepting two plea agreements.

The shooting happened at 3:38 p.m. on May 24 at 2000 Emerald Drive, according to Scott County court records. Nicholas Lee Cinadr, 23, Davenport, allegedly shot a man in the back during a fight. The victim was hit near the spine and was seriously injured.

Cinadr, who faced numerous charges because of the shooting, has pleaded guilty to willful injury — causing serious injury and intimidation with a dangerous weapon — injure/provoke fear, according to court records. The other charges — going armed with intent, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and use of dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime — are expected to be dropped at his Feb. 9 sentencing as part of the agreement with the Scott County Attorney’s Office.

The incident authorities say led to the shooting began when Cinadr, along with another person, went to the Emerald Drive address. Both Cinadr and the other person — unidentified in the court record — had handguns hidden in their clothing.

When they encountered the victim, Cinadr and the other person pulled up their shirts to show the pistols, authorities alleged in the court records. This display put the victim in fear for his safety.

Cinadr then pulled the pistol from his waistband and tried to strike the victim with it, court records state. He missed and the three began fighting. Onlookers attempted to break up the fight.

It was during the fight that Cinadr allegedly shot the victim, records state.

Cinadr also pleaded guilty in the felony case filed against him because of his alleged acts at the time of his June arrest.

In that case, authorities accused Cinadr of attempting to escape officers when they found him on June 4 at 218 E. 9th St., Davenport. When he saw the uniformed officers, Cinadr ran away, but the police caught him.

Officers allegedly found that Cinadr was carrying a loaded 9mm Glock 26, court records state. Cinadr was also accused of having two baggies of marijuana and a digital scale at the time of his arrest.

In that case, he was initially charged with interference with official acts — dangerous weapon and possession of controlled substance — marijuana second offense, court records state.

A charge of person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons was also added later.

Cinadr also made an agreement with the prosecution in this case, court records state. Cinadr pleaded guilty to the interference charge. As in the shooting case, the other charges are expected to be dismissed at sentencing.

That case is also scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 9, court records state.

Concessions in the plea agreements include that the prosecution will recommend at Cinadr’s sentencing hearing that the sentences for the two cases should be concurrent to each other.

That means Cinadr would serve them at the same time rather than one after the other.