SIOUX CITY -- A South Dakota man who had been charged with robbing a Casey's General Store in Sheldon, Iowa, now is charged with a federal firearms violation.
Thomas Tuttle, 34, of Watertown, South Dakota, pleaded not guilty Jan. 31 in U.S. District Court to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person. Chief Magistrate Judge Kelly Mahoney on Tuesday ruled that Tuttle will remain in custody pending his April 1 trial.
Tuttle had been prohibited from possessing a firearm because of four prior convictions in South Dakota.
He was arrested Nov. 2, when he was accused of entering the Casey's store armed with a Kel-Tec 9mm carbine, taking a pack of cigarettes and leaving the store. Police later spotted Tuttle in his vehicle and had to deploy an electroshock weapon to overpower him when he resisted arrest.
Police said that during their interview of Tuttle, he said he had intended to engage law enforcement officers in armed conflict and planned to rob a bank.
Tuttle had faced robbery, gun and drug charges in O'Brien County District Court. The case was dismissed after Tuttle was indicted in federal court.