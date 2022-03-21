Man accused of shooting another man in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Iowa -- A fight over a woman precipitated a shooting Sunday in Battle Creek, according to court documents.

At 6 p.m., Derek Mefferd allegedly fired a 9mm handgun multiple times at a male victim at a residence in the 600 block of Sixth Street.

Mefferd, 43, of Battle Creek, is charged with attempted murder and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. He is being held at the Ida County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bond.

According to a criminal complaint field in Ida County District Court, the victim was "beating up" Mefferd before the shooting. The woman, whom the men were fighting over, pulled the victim off of Mefferd into a hallway. Then, Mefferd appeared in the room threatening the victim with a handgun. The documents state that Mefferd fired at least one round into a wall upstairs.

"The fighting started again downstairs and (the victim) was struck in the lower right leg from a gunshot. (Mefferd) fired multiple times more into the floor around (the victim), at least four more times," the documents state.

Mefferd also struck the victim on the left side of his head with the pistol, according to the documents.

