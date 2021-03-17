Man accused of shooting at couple, 6-year-old in South Sioux City

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The gunman first shot at the couple Sunday while they were driving in their vehicle, then appeared at their South Sioux City home and fired more shots at their house. Each time, the couple's 6-year-old daughter was present.

Court documents accuse Jose Hamman, 21, of both shootings and another one involving a different person on March 9.

Hamman, of Sioux City, was arrested Tuesday on charges of use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, conspiracy, attempted first-degree assault, terroristic threats and child abuse for two Sunday incidents in which Hamman is suspected of shooting at the couple and their child.

Hamman also is charged with use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, attempted first-degree assault, terroristic threats and two counts of conspiracy for a March 9 incident in which he is accused of firing shots at another vehicle.

No one was hurt in any of the shootings, which South Sioux City police have described as the result of an ongoing feud. Police continue to investigate the incidents.

Hamman is being held in the Dakota County Jail on a $300,000 bond, and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 13 in Dakota County Court.