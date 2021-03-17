Man accused of shooting at couple, 6-year-old in South Sioux City

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The gunman first shot at the couple Sunday while they were driving in their vehicle, then appeared at their South Sioux City home and fired more shots at their house. Each time, the couple's 6-year-old daughter was present.
Court documents accuse Jose Hamman, 21, of both shootings and another one involving a different person on March 9.
Hamman, of Sioux City, was arrested Tuesday on charges of use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, conspiracy, attempted first-degree assault, terroristic threats and child abuse for two Sunday incidents in which Hamman is suspected of shooting at the couple and their child.
Hamman also is charged with use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, attempted first-degree assault, terroristic threats and two counts of conspiracy for a March 9 incident in which he is accused of firing shots at another vehicle.
No one was hurt in any of the shootings, which South Sioux City police have described as the result of an ongoing feud. Police continue to investigate the incidents.
Hamman is being held in the Dakota County Jail on a $300,000 bond, and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 13 in Dakota County Court.
According to an affidavit for Hamman's arrest, Hamman was in the passenger seat of a silver car with tinted windows that pulled up alongside the couple and their 6-year-old Sunday afternoon at 219 Seventh Ave. The couple said that Hamman fired one shot before the gun jammed. The couple drove to their home in the 400 block of West 23rd Street and were entering the house when the silver car pulled up outside and Hamman got out and fired three to five shots before getting back inside the car, which drove away. Shell casings were recovered at both sites, and one of the bullets struck the house.
Hamman is suspected of a March 9 shooting in which the victim had reported being followed by a Jeep with four men inside at 10:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Eighth Avenue. The victim told police that Hamman, who was a passenger, started shooting from the Jeep's before the driver left the scene and drove over Veterans Memorial Bridge into Sioux City.
Police found five 9mm shell casings at the scene. The Jeep, which belonged to Hamman's sister and had been reported as stolen, was later found abandoned in the 2900 block of West Highland Avenue in Sioux City. Investigators were able to collect latent prints from the Jeep.
No weapons have been recovered.
The victim identified Miguel Ceron, 24, of South Sioux City, as the driver of the Jeep. Ceron also was arrested Tuesday and faces charges of aiding and abetting and two counts of conspiracy. His bond was set at $200,000.
Ceron was charged in September with being the driver of a car involved in a drive-by shooting at 16th and B streets in which three houses were struck by gunfire. He has pleaded guilty to conspiracy and awaits sentencing.
Hamman was sentenced in April to 132 days in jail in Dakota County for shoplifting. He also has a 2019 misdemeanor drug possession conviction.