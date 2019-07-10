SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City police have arrested a man suspected of entering a Sioux City auto repair shop and stealing items from vehicles there.
Richard Seger Jr., 38, is being held on a $25,000 bond in the Woodbury County Jail on charges of second-degree theft and two counts of third-degree burglary.
According to court documents, Seger is suspected of entering the fenced yard of Nic's Fleet Service, 119 Main St., at about 4 a.m. on Oct. 2 and rifling through several vehicles. Some of the vehicles were there for repair and others belonged to the business owners.
Seger is accused of taking several items, including tools, medication, a battery, a battery alternator tester, a remote start unit and a stereo. The value of the items taken was between $1,500 and $10,000.