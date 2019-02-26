SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to trying to break into a home while threatening to cut off his stepfather's head.
Michael Van Laningham, 35, entered his written plea Tuesday in Woodbury County District Court to one count of attempted first-degree burglary. He also pleaded not guilty in a separate case to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of a prescription drug. He remains in the Woodbury County Jail on a $26,000 bond.
According to court documents, Van Laningham used a log splitter in an attempt to break in the back door of his stepfather's home in the 1000 block of Dubuque Street on Feb. 14. While doing so, Van Laningham was telling the two occupants of the home that he was going to "cut off his dad's head," court documents said.
Police searching Van Laningham's residence on Feb. 15 found several prescription pills in two unmarked containers, court documents said.