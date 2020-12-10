Man arrested after brief standoff with Sioux City police

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man in possession of a paintball gun was taken into custody Wednesday evening after a brief standoff with police.

Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Riverside Boulevard at 4:57 p.m. after receiving a call about a man threatening a woman with a gun described as an AR-15-style rifle. Officers arrived and confronted the man, who initially refused to obey commands. Officers determined that the weapon was a paintball gun and apprehended him.