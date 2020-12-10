 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man arrested after brief standoff with Sioux City police
View Comments

Man arrested after brief standoff with Sioux City police

{{featured_button_text}}
Police car
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man in possession of a paintball gun was taken into custody Wednesday evening after a brief standoff with police.

Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Riverside Boulevard at 4:57 p.m. after receiving a call about a man threatening a woman with a gun described as an AR-15-style rifle. Officers arrived and confronted the man, who initially refused to obey commands. Officers determined that the weapon was a paintball gun and apprehended him.

Brandon Hamilton, 26, of Sioux City, was transported to UnityPoint -- St. Luke's, then booked into the Woodbury County Jail on charges of criminal trespassing, carrying a weapon and failure to obey a police officer.

+1 
Brandon Hamilton mugshot

Hamilton

 Provided by Woodbury County Sheriff's Office
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+4
Sioux City Police unveil body cameras
Local news

Sioux City Police unveil body cameras

Police Chief Rex Mueller said all officers have the cameras, which are worn on the middle of the shirtfront and make speech-like noises when they are switched on. Officers will be required to turn them on during any interactions with the public. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller talks fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News