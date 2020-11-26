 Skip to main content
Man arrested after high-speed chase in Milford
Man arrested after high-speed chase in Milford

MILFORD, Iowa -- A Spencer, Iowa, man is in custody after leading police on a high-speed chase in Milford early Thursday.

Milford police officers were dispatched at 3:17 a.m. to assist the Spencer Police Department and Clay County Sheriff's Office in a pursuit. Those officers had lost sight of the vehicle, and a Milford officer observed a Toyota Highlander traveling more than 100 mph a short time later.

Milford police took the lead in the pursuit, which reached speeds of more than 100 mph through Milford. The chase ended in the 1800 block of Manhattan Boulevard, where the driver left the road and became stuck.

Officers arrested Tony Steece on charges of eluding, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and other traffic violations.

The Okoboji Police Department and Dickinson County Sheriff's Office also were involved in the chase.

