 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man arrested after high-speed chase through Plymouth County
View Comments

Man arrested after high-speed chase through Plymouth County

{{featured_button_text}}

LE MARS, Iowa -- A Minnesota man is in custody after leading Plymouth County authorities on a high-speed vehicle chase that ended early Wednesday in Sioux County.

Russell Camp, 35, was booked into the Plymouth County Jail on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding, operating while intoxicated, speeding, no valid driver's license and failure to have insurance.

According to a Plymouth County Sheriff's Office news release, the sheriff's office was notified at 1:30 a.m. that a vehicle had just fled Sioux City police officers and was traveling north on Plymouth County Road K-22. At about 1:35 a.m., a deputy met the vehicle and began pursuing it after the driver sped away.

The chase proceeded north on K-22 and reached speeds of up to 110 mph. A second deputy deployed stop sticks at the south intersection of K-22 and Iowa Highway 3 and deflated the fleeing vehicle's left front tire. The driver continued northbound, and the chase ended when he ran into the ditch near intersection of K-22 and Iowa Highway 10 in Sioux County.

Camp was taken into custody without incident, the sheriff's office said.

Sioux City police arrest 3 shots fired suspects after car chase
Trio of 18-year-olds face charges after police pursuit, crash in Morningside
Ex-Plymouth County deputy pleads not guilty to stealing pills
One dead, two injured after two-vehicle crash in Remsen
Police car
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller talks fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News