OYENS, Iowa -- A Marcus man was jailed on numerous charges after leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit late Saturday night.
According to a press release from the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, at around 11:10 p.m. Saturday, a Plymouth County deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on Highway 3 near Noble Avenue for a traffic violation. The vehicle immediately fled north on Noble Avenue to 160th Street, and then east.
The vehicle ran numerous stop signs during the pursuit, reaching speeds of 99 miles an hour on a gravel road at times. The deputy eventually lost sight of the vehicle.
The vehicle was later found hidden at 5290 Ave E, with assistance from Cherokee County, Marcus Police and the Iowa State Patrol.
The driver, 29-year-old Matthew Specht, was found hiding in a residence on the property. A family member talked Specht into coming out and surrendering to law enforcement.
He was charged with aggravated eluding, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, driving with a suspended license, two charges of failure to obey a stop sign, speeding, two warrants for Plymouth County probation violations and another warrant for probation violation in Pottawattamie County.