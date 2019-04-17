STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Laurens, Iowa man was arrested early Wednesday morning after threatening people at the Storm Lake Wal-Mart with a handgun.
According to a press release from the Storm Lake Police Department, at around 1:36 a.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the Storm Lake Wal-Mart where a person was reportedly threatening people at the store with a handgun.
People in the store told officers that 21-year-old Christian Eberle of Laurens, pointed a handgun with a green laser at two people as they were exiting the store following a verbal argument in the store. Eberle then fled the store in a white sedan with two other people.
The initial argument is believed to be connected to drugs.
Shortly before 2 a.m., Buena Vista County deputies located the vehicle and its occupants at 123 Highway Street in Albert City, Iowa.
The SLPD responded to Albert City and transported all three occupants of the vehicle, including Eberle, with the sheriff’s department to the Storm Lake Police Station for questioning.
At approximately 6:15 a.m., the SLPD executed a search warrant on the impounded vehicle and located and seized a custom-built 9 mm semi-automatic handgun with an attached green laser sight along with two high-capacity magazines loaded with approximately 80 rounds of 9 mm ammunition.
The SLPD charged Eberle with four counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and one count of carrying weapons (all aggravated misdemeanors.) He was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
The two other people in the vehicle were questioned and released.
No injuries were reported.