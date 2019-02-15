SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man is in custody after trying to break into a home and threatening to cut off his stepfather's head.
Michael Van Laningham, 35, was arrested Thursday afternoon on a charge of second-degree burglary and was being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
Police were called to a home in the 1000 block of Dubuque Street at 1:54 p.m. Thursday. According to a complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, Van Laningham was using a log splitter to break in the back door of his stepfather's home. While doing so, Van Laningham was telling the two occupants of the home that he was going to "cut off his dad's head," according to the complaint.