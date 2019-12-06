You are the owner of this article.
Man arrested after vehicle chase near Wayne
Man arrested after vehicle chase near Wayne

Wayne County pursuit

Law enforcement officers apprehended a South Carolina man after a police pursuit Thursday near Wayne, Neb. The pursuit ended on a minimum maintenance road in rural Wayne County.

 Courtesy of Nebraska State Patrol

WAYNE, Neb. -- A South Carolina man suspected of driving a stolen pickup truck was arrested Thursday after leading law enforcement officers on a chase that ended near Wayne.

Robert Wagle, 35, of Summerville, South Carolina, was arrested on charges of felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, assault and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The Nebraska State Patrol reported that northeast Nebraska law enforcement agencies had been alerted to watch for a stolen 2017 Dodge Ram pickup after it had been spotted Thursday morning.

At about 1:15 p.m., the pickup was reported on Nebraska Highway 15 south of Wayne. Authorities from the Wayne County Sheriff's Office and Wayne Police Department made contact with the vehicle and a pursuit ensued. The suspect was able to flee south of Wayne.

At 2:10 p.m., a state trooper located the stolen truck on 575th Avenue about five miles south of Wayne. The trooper notified air support, which tracked the vehicle as it entered a minimum maintenance road and became stuck near 851st Road and 575th Avenue.

The driver fled on foot and was located a short distance from the pickup by a State Patrol K9.

