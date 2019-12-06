Man arrested after vehicle chase near Wayne

WAYNE, Neb. -- A South Carolina man suspected of driving a stolen pickup truck was arrested Thursday after leading law enforcement officers on a chase that ended near Wayne.
Robert Wagle, 35, of Summerville, South Carolina, was arrested on charges of felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, assault and possession of a stolen vehicle.
The Nebraska State Patrol reported that northeast Nebraska law enforcement agencies had been alerted to watch for a stolen 2017 Dodge Ram pickup after it had been spotted Thursday morning.
At about 1:15 p.m., the pickup was reported on Nebraska Highway 15 south of Wayne. Authorities from the Wayne County Sheriff's Office and Wayne Police Department made contact with the vehicle and a pursuit ensued. The suspect was able to flee south of Wayne.
At 2:10 p.m., a state trooper located the stolen truck on 575th Avenue about five miles south of Wayne. The trooper notified air support, which tracked the vehicle as it entered a minimum maintenance road and became stuck near 851st Road and 575th Avenue.
The driver fled on foot and was located a short distance from the pickup by a State Patrol K9.
Date booked: 12/2/2019. Charges: driving with suspended license, driving while barred, no vehicle insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a non-marijuana controlled substance. Bond amount: $5,000.
Date booked: 11/29/2019. Charges: possession of drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with official acts, no drivers license, driving with suspended license. Bond amount: $3,500.
Monday's court filing said the man "... with malice aforethought, killed a child while committing child endangerment ... and the death occurred under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to human life ..."
Video of the incident showed the woman run up to the victim, hit her several times and stomp on her head. She did not get the purse, but a man who was with her eventually took it, court documents said.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, an internet website in September 2018 advertised a woman as an escort available in Sioux City. The man drove the woman from Omaha to a Sioux City hotel for the purpose of engaging in prostitution.
A North Sioux City officer initiated the pursuit after observing the suspect driving a black Honda Accord that he reportedly had taken for a test drive from Riverside Auto in Sioux City. The pursuit continued into Iowa and reached speeds of 110 mph.
The man admitted he possessed meth on Dec. 11 and was going to deliver it to another person. He had been arrested that day in connection with a non-fatal shooting of another man in the area of West Second and Leonard streets.
Investigators believe the car was traveling south when it left the roadway and struck a pole on the east side of the street. The cause of the accident and contributing factors are still under investigation.