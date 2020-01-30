You are the owner of this article.
Man arrested after waving hammer at Sioux City police officers
Man arrested after waving hammer at Sioux City police officers

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City police officers on Tuesday arrested a man they said waved a hammer at them as if he meant to hit them or throw it at them.

Yassin Abdi, 37, of Sioux City, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on two counts of felony assault on a peace officer and a misdemeanor charge of failure to obey a peace officer.

According to a complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, the officers were sitting in a police vehicle with its lights flashing at 3:36 p.m. in the 1500 block of Nebraska Street while dealing with a snowbound abandoned vehicle on the street.

The officers said in the complaint that while they were filling out paperwork, they observed Abdi walking south toward them in the middle of a northbound traffic lane in Nebraska Street and staring at them. The officers said that when they exited their vehicle to stop Abdi from walking against traffic, he turned away from them and pulled a claw hammer from the front of his pants, raised it above his head and began "swinging it in a menacing manner."

The officers gave Abdi several orders to put the hammer down, but he continued walking to 15th and Nebraska streets before turning east onto a sidewalk. The officers sprayed him with pepper spray from a distance to get him to drop the hammer and "cease his assaultive actions toward police officers," according to the complaint.

