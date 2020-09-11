Man arrested, charged with murder in fatal Sioux City stabbing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City police arrested a man early Friday in connection with an overnight stabbing in which one person was killed.

Michael Landrum, 54, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail at 4:30 a.m. on charges of first-degree murder and willful injury. He will have an initial appearance later Friday morning.

He is suspected of stabbing two people late Thursday or early Friday at a home in the 2100 block of Nebraska Street.

Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller has scheduled a press conference for 12:30 p.m. Friday to provide additional details.

According to a police department news release, officers responded a report of a stabbing at about 12:55 a.m. and found two adults with stab wounds. Both were transported to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, where one of the victims died. The other victim is being treated for injuries. No other information about the victims has been released.

Sioux City community policing Sgt. Jeremy McClure said Landrum was arrested at approximately 2 a.m. a short distance from the crime scene.

