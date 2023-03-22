WAYNE, Neb. — A man arrested after authorities investigating a fatal shooting in rural Wayne County found a marijuana-growing operation has pleaded to a misdemeanor drug charge.

Duane Ruskamp, 64, of rural Wisner, Nebraska, pleaded no contest Monday in Wayne County Court to one count of possession of less than 1 pound of marijuana. He was fined $300. The charge was reduced from felony manufacturing a controlled substance.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office was called to the rural home in the 300 block of Y Road on Sept. 7 and found Gerald Ruskamp, 65, with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

While investigating the shooting, sheriff's deputies and the Nebraska State Patrol found a marijuana-growing operation on the property.

In addition to Duane Ruskamp, Carl Ruskamp, 30, of rural Wisner, was arrested. He is charged in Wayne County District Court with manufacturing a controlled substance, but his case has been suspended while he undergoes treatment to determine if he's mentally competent to stand trial.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing, a State Patrol spokesman said.