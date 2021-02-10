Man arrested following a Wednesday morning shooting on Sioux City's Westside

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been arrested following an early Wednesday morning shooting on the westside.
Sioux City Police were called to report of shots fired in the 1400 block of Myrtle Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male victim shot in the leg. Police say the shooting had started over a verbal altercation.
Alejandro Joaquin Lapointe, 20, was charged with assault while participating in a felony, willful injury, going armed with intent and being a felon in possession of a weapon.
The identity of the victim is not released at this time.
