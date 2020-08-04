You are the owner of this article.
Man arrested for burglaries of Sioux City businesses
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was arrested Tuesday, after police said he burglarized three downtown businesses.

A Sioux City Police Department release said the arrest of Mark Gray, 39, occurred just before 6 a.m., for burglaries that were spread out over four early morning hours Tuesday.

Gray was arrested at Trattoria Fresco, 511 Fourth St., where he was found inside, after officers were called to a burglary, where a window was broken out for a point of entry.

Earlier, officers responded to a burglary call at Counseling & Support Services, 421 Nebraska St., where police said it is unknown if any items were missing.

Additionally, just after 5 a.m. officers went to Security National Bank, 601 Pierce St., where a window had been broken out to gain entry to the lobby. All that appeared to be missing was hand sanitizer.

Gray was arrested on three counts of third-degree burglary and booked into Woodbury County Jail.

