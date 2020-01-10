You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man arrested for business robbery in Sioux City
View Comments

Man arrested for business robbery in Sioux City

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been arrested on a felony robbery charge after police said he robbed a downtown business.

The Sioux City Police Department in a release announced the arrest at 6 p.m. Thursday of Cesar Rodriguez, 32, of Sioux City. Police said they made contact with Rodriguez in the 600 block of Pearl Street, who was believed to be involved in a theft.

In an investigation, police discovered Rodriguez was involved with two other Sioux City men in a robbery at International Market, 607 Pearl St.

Police said Rodriguez assaulted a clerk and pretended to have a gun inside his jacket. He was charged with second-degree robbery. Also arrested were Dudley Blackbird, 30, and Charles Phillips, 23, on charges of aggravated theft.

Investigation continues into shots fired report in Sioux City neighborhood
Sioux City man gets 12 years prison for robbing bank, cab driver
Texas man arrested for armed robbery outside Hard Rock
Police badge
Metro
View Comments
0
2
0
0
2

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News