Man arrested for business robbery in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been arrested on a felony robbery charge after police said he robbed a downtown business.
The Sioux City Police Department in a release announced the arrest at 6 p.m. Thursday of Cesar Rodriguez, 32, of Sioux City. Police said they made contact with Rodriguez in the 600 block of Pearl Street, who was believed to be involved in a theft.
In an investigation, police discovered Rodriguez was involved with two other Sioux City men in a robbery at International Market, 607 Pearl St.
Police said Rodriguez assaulted a clerk and pretended to have a gun inside his jacket. He was charged with second-degree robbery. Also arrested were Dudley Blackbird, 30, and Charles Phillips, 23, on charges of aggravated theft.