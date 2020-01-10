Man arrested for business robbery in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been arrested on a felony robbery charge after police said he robbed a downtown business.

The Sioux City Police Department in a release announced the arrest at 6 p.m. Thursday of Cesar Rodriguez, 32, of Sioux City. Police said they made contact with Rodriguez in the 600 block of Pearl Street, who was believed to be involved in a theft.

In an investigation, police discovered Rodriguez was involved with two other Sioux City men in a robbery at International Market, 607 Pearl St.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police said Rodriguez assaulted a clerk and pretended to have a gun inside his jacket. He was charged with second-degree robbery. Also arrested were Dudley Blackbird, 30, and Charles Phillips, 23, on charges of aggravated theft.

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.