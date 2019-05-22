SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been arrested and charged with cashing fake checks totaling more than $1,000 at Sioux City businesses.
Cody Hayden, 34, faces three counts of forgery and three counts of fourth-degree theft.
Sioux City police received complaints on May 9 from two business owners who said they had been informed by their banks that checks they had deposited were fraudulent.
According to complaints filed in Woodbury County District Court, Hayden cashed two checks made out to himself from Bomgaars and Famous Dave's on May 3 and May 6 at L and K Laundromat, 1906 Court St. Both were written out for $365.23.
The owner of Abarrotes el Arcoiris Inc., 2022 Court St., reported that Hayden had cashed a check made out to himself for $365.23 from Bomgaars at his business on May 4.
Bomgaars and Famous Dave's verified for police that Hayden was not an employee and that the account numbers on the checks did not match theirs.
After his arrest on Monday, Hayden told police someone else made the checks and he had cashed them at several businesses in Sioux City and South Sioux City, court documents said.