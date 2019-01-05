Try 1 month for 99¢
STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Lakefield, Minnesota man was arrested Saturday afternoon at a campaign rally for Senator Elizabeth Warren. 

According to a press release from the Storm Lake Police Department, at around 1 p.m. Saturday, officers staged as security for the Warren rally observed 58-year-old Randal Thom, of Lakefield, "become very vocal" while Warren was greeting attendees. 

Thom reportedly became aggressive and attempted to assault others in the crowd. Officers moved in and took Thom into custody. He was taken to the Buena Vista County Jail and charged with disorderly conduct, a simple misdemeanor. He was held on $300 bond. 

