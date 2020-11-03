Man arrested for downtown Sioux City stabbing early Tuesday afternoon

SIOUX CITY -- An Early, Iowa man was arrested for a stabbing that occurred on the 300 block of Floyd Blvd., early Tuesday afternoon.

At around 12:10 p.m., Juan A. Alvarez, 25, was caught burglarizing a parked car when he was confronted by the owner and the owner's friend. Alvarez threatened them with a hypodermic needle, ran away, and was chased by the owner and his friend.

A short distance away, Alvarez allegedly pulled out a knife and attacked the man's friend.

The victim, an adult male, suffered multiple stab wounds and was taken to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

Alvarez ran from the area but was located an hour later around West 4th Street and Wesley Parkway. He was taken into custody without incident.

As he was being booked into the Woodbury County Jail, officers discovered a minor cut on Alvarez's hand that he suffered during the altercation. He was taken to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center for treatment.

Following this treatment, Alvarez will be booked and charged with Willful Injury, a class D felony, and attempted burglary to a vehicle.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.