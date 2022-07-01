 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man arrested in Arkansas for Rock Island killing has been returned to face the murder charge.

A man arrested in Arkansas for the May killing of Desavion Foster in Rock Island has been returned to Rock Island County to face the murder charge filed against him.

Terrionce C. Kitchen, 19, Rock Island, was in custody Friday in the Rock Island County Jail, held on a $1 million cash-only bond, according to court records and the jail. 

Kitchen faces a charge of first-degree murder in the killing of the 19-year-old Foster on May 22 in the 1000 block of 15th Street, according to the Rock Island Police Department. The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Kitchen in a warrant filed on May 27.

U.S. Marshals arrested Kitchen in June in Stuttgart, Ark., according to the police department.

In the days after the shooting, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said preliminary autopsy results showed Foster, of Rock Island, was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest.

Kitchen's first appearance was Friday afternoon and his next appearance is scheduled for July 19.

