SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was arrested in connection with a Dec. 7 shooting on the city's west side.
According to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department, 25-year-old Tray Ehlers has been arrested in connection with the shooting of Brody Cobbs, 23. Cobbs was shot by a man in the area of West Second and Leonard streets after a confrontation.
Cobbs walked himself into Mercy Medical Center just before 3 p.m. Dec. 7 with a gunshot wound, and was reportedly in stable condition.
Ehlers has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (methamphetamine), aggravated assault, tampering with a witness and possession of marijuana. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail Wednesday afternoon and held on $20,000 bond.
An investigation into this incident is ongoing, according to the release, an no further information will be provided at this time. Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Sioux City Police Department at 712-279-6440 or CrimeStoppers at 712-258-TIPS.