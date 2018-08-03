ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa -- A Dickinson County man was arrested Friday after authorities said he fired a weapon at a boat in Brown's Bay on West Lake Okoboji.
The Dickinson County Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post said a call was received just before 11 a.m. Friday of shots fired at a person in a boat.
Deputies and several assisting officers responded to the scene at the lake, and Brandon McQueen, 34, of Milford Iowa, was later taken into custody on an assault charge near the city of West Okoboji.
The sheriff's office said McQueen was on another vessel in Brown's Bay and fired a CO2-powered air gun at the other boater. This case remains under investigation.
The sheriff's office was assisted by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and other police departments in the county.