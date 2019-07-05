ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa -- A man was arrested Friday for felony theft of a vehicle, after authorities determined a wrecked vehicle in Lyon County had been stolen in South Dakota.
The Lyon County Sheriff Office in a release said John Eave, 20, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was charged with second-degree theft. Deputies found a vehicle in a ditch in the 2600 block of County Road K-30, in rural Rock Rapids.
The release said an investigation showed the car had been stolen in Sioux Falls, and Eaves was located after that.
He was held in Lyon County Jail on $5,300 bond.